New York Times includes Azerbaijan to the list of places to go in 2015

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ World famous US's "New York Times" has published the list of 52 places and cities, which worth to go in 2015.

Report informs citing New York Times, also capital of Azerbaijan - Baku is in the list of such places.

The newspaper states, Baku’s mix of ancient culture and Dubai-style extravagance is putting it on the tourist map at last: "A second oil boom - the first was in the early 20th century - in the Azeri capital has brought enormous wealth to this city on the shores of the Caspian Sea, and with it, a new skyline. The government has recently been converting oil money into rich architectural projects that encircle the Unesco-protected walled historical center".

Eye-catching additions include the Flame Towers, three tongue-shaped 600-foot-tall skyscrapers (one housing a Fairmont Hotel), flames dancing on their facades, and the undulating white waves of the Zaha Hadid-designed Heydar Aliyev Center. New luxury hotels include a Four Seasons, Hilton and Kempinski; this summer, the 33-floor sail-like Trump International Hotel & Baku Tower will join them - and just in time for the very first European Games, a multi-sport Olympics-like event, taking place in June.

Besides Baku, New York Times recommends to readers to go to Milan, Seoul, Philadelphia, Cuba, Yellowstone National Park and other places of the world.