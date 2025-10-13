Euronews, Azerbaijan Tourism Board project kicks off with story on Ivanovka
Tourism
- 13 October, 2025
- 16:45
Euronews, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, has produced a story on the village of Ivanovka in the Ismayilli district, Report informs referring to the State Tourism Agency.
The first episode of the six-part series "Around Azerbaijan" is dedicated to this unique village, home to the last remaining collective farm in the Caucasus.
The story explores the region's rich cultural heritage, the craftsmanship of local residents, the development of agrotourism and winemaking traditions in Ismayilli, and the loyalty of the Molokans who founded Ivanovka to their historical roots and traditions.
The story can be viewed here.
Latest News
17:39
Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 91,000 barrels per day in SeptemberEnergy
17:24
Oil exports via BTC increased by 7% in AugustEnergy
17:21
Senior Ukrainian officials head to Washington for talks on defence, energyRegion
17:20
Trump departs from Israel for EgyptOther countries
17:13
Azerbaijan sees 4-fold increase in smartphone imports from IndonesiaICT
17:07
Photo
Azerbaijani, Russian deputy PMs convene in BakuForeign policy
16:55
Images of orders issued by Armenian armed forces to implement in formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories presented in courtIncident
16:52
Geological assessment to be conducted in Karabakh and East ZangazurInfrastructure
16:51