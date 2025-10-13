Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Euronews, Azerbaijan Tourism Board project kicks off with story on Ivanovka

    Tourism
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 16:45
    Euronews, Azerbaijan Tourism Board project kicks off with story on Ivanovka

    Euronews, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, has produced a story on the village of Ivanovka in the Ismayilli district, Report informs referring to the State Tourism Agency.

    The first episode of the six-part series "Around Azerbaijan" is dedicated to this unique village, home to the last remaining collective farm in the Caucasus.

    The story explores the region's rich cultural heritage, the craftsmanship of local residents, the development of agrotourism and winemaking traditions in Ismayilli, and the loyalty of the Molokans who founded Ivanovka to their historical roots and traditions.

    The story can be viewed here.

    "Euronews" İvanovka kəndi haqqında süjet yayımlayıb
    Проект Euronews и Бюро по туризму Азербайджана стартовал репортажем об Ивановке

