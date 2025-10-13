Euronews, Azerbaijan Tourism Board project kicks off with story on Ivanovka

Euronews, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, has produced a story on the village of Ivanovka in the Ismayilli district, Report informs referring to the State Tourism Agency.

The first episode of the six-part series "Around Azerbaijan" is dedicated to this unique village, home to the last remaining collective farm in the Caucasus.

The story explores the region's rich cultural heritage, the craftsmanship of local residents, the development of agrotourism and winemaking traditions in Ismayilli, and the loyalty of the Molokans who founded Ivanovka to their historical roots and traditions.

The story can be viewed here.