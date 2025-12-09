Azerbaijan showcases gastrotourism potential in South Korea

Azerbaijan's gastrotourism opportunities were promoted at the 2025 Pohang International Gastronomy Conference held in South Korea, the State Tourism Agency (STA) said, according to Report.

During the event, the STA delegation delivered a presentation titled "Lankaran in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network for Gastronomy." The presentation highlighted the city's geographical location, climate features, gastrotourism and agrotourism potential, unique culinary traditions, and examples of local biodiversity.

Lankaran was incorporated into UNESCO's Creative Cities Network in the Gastronomy category on November 8, 2021, following the initiative of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO.

UNESCO's Creative Cities Network currently includes 408 cities from 100 countries across themes such as design, literature, music, film, crafts and folk arts, gastronomy, and media arts.

The conference, held in connection with Pohang's inclusion in the network, also featured presentations from delegations representing Pohang (South Korea), Usuki (Japan), and Yangzhou (China), aimed at promoting experience exchange and cooperation among member cities.