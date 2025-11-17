Azerbaijan sees 49% increase in Chinese tourist arrivals

The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan from China increased by 49% in January–October this year, reaching 57,000 people, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at the inaugural China Visitors Summit held in Baku.

Report quotes Naghiyev as saying this growth reflects the strengthening trust and effective cooperation between the two countries. He added that Azerbaijan's active promotion in the Chinese market has played a major role in boosting visibility and demand.

Participation in major international exhibitions in China, as well as presentations held in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and other cities, along with targeted online campaigns, has significantly enhanced Azerbaijan's position in the Chinese tourism market.