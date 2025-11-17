Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan sees 49% increase in Chinese tourist arrivals

    Tourism
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 11:23
    The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan from China increased by 49% in January–October this year, reaching 57,000 people, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at the inaugural China Visitors Summit held in Baku.

    Report quotes Naghiyev as saying this growth reflects the strengthening trust and effective cooperation between the two countries. He added that Azerbaijan's active promotion in the Chinese market has played a major role in boosting visibility and demand.

    Participation in major international exhibitions in China, as well as presentations held in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and other cities, along with targeted online campaigns, has significantly enhanced Azerbaijan's position in the Chinese tourism market.

    China Visitors Summit Baku 2025 State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev
    Çindən Azərbaycana turist axını 50 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Турпоток из Китая в Азербайджан вырос почти на 50%

