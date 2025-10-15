Azerbaijan establishes Nakhchivan Regional Tourism Department
Tourism
- 15 October, 2025
- 14:20
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a new decree amending previous orders related to the State Tourism Agency's operations and structure, Report informs.
According to the update, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Tourism Department has been reorganized into the Nakhchivan Regional Tourism Administration.
Additionally, the total staff limit of the State Tourism Agency has increased from 165 to 181 employees, with the number of personnel in regional tourism administrations growing from 88 to 104.
