11 International exhibitions to be held in Azerbaijan by end of year

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will host a series of international exhibitions and conferences till the end of 2015, Report was told by Iteca Caspian, which is the main organizer of these events. There will be held 11 international exhibitions till the end of the year.

According to the information, all exhibitions of season in its themes will reflect the non-oil sectors of Azerbaijan's economy.The exhibition autumn calendar included Azerbaijan International Healthcare Exhibition BIHE, Stomatology - Stomatology Azerbaijan, beauty and aesthetic medicine - Beauty Azerbaijan, Education, Career, construction BakuBuild, "Heating, ventilation and air conditioning" AquaTherm Baku, security CIPS Caspian, ecology CTE and telecommunications BakuTel.

New themes for the country will open the 1st Azerbaijan Conference on sustainable development and corporate social responsibility Baku CSR Conference 2015 which will take place on October 15 in hotel Fairmont Baku. Baku CSR Conference - is a unique space that allows to explore local and international practices in the field of sustainable development and corporate social responsibility.The purpose of the debut of the conference is to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the current situation in the country, as well as in the expansion of dialogue and cooperation between public, private and non-governmental organizations for the development of this sector.The conference, which is held on the initiative and organization of the company Caspian Event Organisers (CEO), has aroused great interest among the business community, it will bring together over 300 delegates and 30 speakers. General sponsor of the Baku CSR Conference 2015 is SOCAR, the bronze sponsor - Access Bank. Consulting partner of the conference is the company EY.

Exhibitions by company Iteca Caspian - 21th Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Healthcare" (BIHE 2015) the 10th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Stomatology" (Stomatology Azerbaijan 2015) and the 9th Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Beauty and Aesthetic Medicine "(Beauty Azerbaijan 2015) will open doors first in the autumn season.

BIHE exhibition for over 20 years is a traditional meeting place for industry professionals, showcasing the achievements of the market for medical goods and services. There are more than 120 companies from 15 countries in the list of participants. Czech Republic will present national stand. Pharmaceutical companies of Russia for the first time will attend a joint stand with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. Thus, this year, about 60% of the participants in BIHE will be foreign companies. Along with foreign manufacturers, exhibition will be attended by major local distributors of medical equipment, which are partners in the world's largest producers. ARASH Medical, Besan, Vitta, Labservis and others are among local distributors. The exhibition continues to develop "medical tourism" sector. This year, more than 30 clinics and companies involved in the organization of medical treatment abroad will attend as part of this sector. Health centers and clinics in Georgia, Israel, Latvia and Turkey are among them. Turkish companies specializing in medical tourism will perform for the first time in a separate joint national stands. Tourism companies engaged in sending abroad for treatment will also participate in exhibition This year, sector of medical tourism supported by the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB).