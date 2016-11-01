 Top
    Close photo mode

    Italian woman volleyball player ties scoring record in game - VIDEO

    But her record didn't save her team from defeat

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ 18-year-old Italian female volleyball player of Club Italia Paola Egonu scored 46 points (42 from attack, two aces and two blocks) in game against Il Bisonte to tie the record of Italian league, Report informs.

    But even her record couldn’t save her team from defeat.

    Notably, Paola Egonu repeated previously set record by Isabel Conte in season 1999/2000 in Serie A2. Isabel Conte was record holder with 46 points among professional woman volleyball players in Italy until now. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi