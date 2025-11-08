Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ministry: Nearly 600 residents employed in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Social security
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 12:20
    Ministry: Nearly 600 residents employed in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Approximately 600 residents of Azerbaijan's Shusha are involved in various employment programs, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

    As many as 587 people have already been provided with jobs (small farms have been created for 26 displaced persons as part of the self-employment program). Another seven people have been sent to vocational training courses to improve their skills.

    The ministry also noted that work to support the employment of another group of city residents is currently ongoing. Specialists are assessing their professional capabilities and determining the most suitable employment programs for each participant.

    Azerbaijan Shusha employment
    Photo
    Şuşaya köçürülən 600-dək şəxs məşğulluq tədbirlərinə cəlb edilib
    Photo
    Министерство: В Шуше трудоустроены почти 600 жителей

