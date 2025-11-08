Ministry: Nearly 600 residents employed in Azerbaijan's Shusha
Social security
- 08 November, 2025
- 12:20
Approximately 600 residents of Azerbaijan's Shusha are involved in various employment programs, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.
As many as 587 people have already been provided with jobs (small farms have been created for 26 displaced persons as part of the self-employment program). Another seven people have been sent to vocational training courses to improve their skills.
The ministry also noted that work to support the employment of another group of city residents is currently ongoing. Specialists are assessing their professional capabilities and determining the most suitable employment programs for each participant.
Latest News
12:51
NATO continues to select candidate for position of special rep for Caucasus & Central Asia - EXCLUSIVERegion
12:49
Photo
UAE Deputy PM arrives in AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:42
Azeri Light crude rises to $65.1 per barrelEnergy
12:40
Azerbaijan's Victory Museum to open to visitors starting tomorrowDomestic policy
12:33
Photo
Video
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend Victory Museum opening in BakuDomestic policy
12:22
Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Buenos AiresForeign policy
12:20
Photo
Baku residents celebrating fifth anniversary of Victory DayDomestic policy
12:20
Photo
Ministry: Nearly 600 residents employed in Azerbaijan's ShushaSocial security
12:19
Photo