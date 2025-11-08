Ministry: Nearly 600 residents employed in Azerbaijan's Shusha

Approximately 600 residents of Azerbaijan's Shusha are involved in various employment programs, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

As many as 587 people have already been provided with jobs (small farms have been created for 26 displaced persons as part of the self-employment program). Another seven people have been sent to vocational training courses to improve their skills.

The ministry also noted that work to support the employment of another group of city residents is currently ongoing. Specialists are assessing their professional capabilities and determining the most suitable employment programs for each participant.