Leyla Aliyeva visits family of martyrs and several social facilities in Mingachevir

On November 13, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union visited Azerbaijan"s Mingachevir city, Report informs.

Leyla Aliyeva first visited the family of the martyred Ahmadov brothers, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. She honored the memory of the martyrs, talked with their mother Sevinj Ahmadova, and inquired about the life of her heroic sons, their path in battle, as well as the care and needs of the family.

Brothers Ali and Islam Ahmadovs fell down on the same day during the Patriotic War. In accordance with the relevant Orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Ahmadov was awarded the Order "For services to the Motherland of the 3rd degree," medals "For the Motherland", "For the liberation of Sugovushan", "For the liberation of Lachin", while Islam Ahmadov was honored with the Order "For services to the Motherland of the 3rd degree", medals "For the Motherland", "Brave warrior" and "For the Liberation of Sugovushan". Leyla Aliyeva then visited the center for elderly "Yasha" located in the city of Mingachevir. The pensioners are engaged in various handicrafts, decorative and applied arts and other creative activities, and educational and cultural events are regularly organized for them in the center.

Leyla Aliyeva chatted with the elderly, viewed the handicrafts, and was informed about the content of the classes and the upcoming plans of the Center.

As part of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva visited the Mingachevir Children's Neurological Sanatorium. Approximately 20 children are treated and rehabilitated on a permanent basis at the sanatorium. Detailed information was provided on the conditions created at the facility, the organization of medical services, and rehabilitation programs for children. Leyla Aliyeva inquired about the young patients, talked with doctors and medical staff, and wished them success in their efforts. Leyla Aliyeva presented the Children's Neurological Sanatorium with various equipment for foot and hand rehabilitation, including robotic rehabilitation gloves, as well as various therapeutic devices.

Leyla Aliyeva also visited the eleven-year music school N 1 named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Mingachevir.

Having learned about classes of tar, kamancha, accordion and others organized by the school, Leyla Aliyeva was informed about the successful participation of pupils of the school in various local and international competitions.

It was noted that the music school, which is over 70 years old, teaches piano, violin, tar, accordion, kamancha, drum and singer specialties. The educational facility under the Ministry of Culture has been functioning as an eleven-year music school since 2011. Currently, more than 600 students are studying at the school. Leyla Aliyeva donated more than 30 necessary musical instruments - tar, kamancha, accordion, violin, grand piano, piano and others to the school.

The students then performed a concert program.