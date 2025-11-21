Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation commissions Lankaran orphanage after major reconstruction

    Social security
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 20:25
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation commissions Lankaran orphanage after major reconstruction

    The building of the social service institution of Osman Mirzayev Orphanage in the city of Lankaran has been overhauled by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The orphanage building was inaugurated after the renovation on November 21.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva.

    The building of the orphanage No. 5, which has been operating in Lankaran since 1941, had become unusable due to structural deterioration. In 2024, major repairs of the building of the orphanage social service institution were launched.

    The building consists of 5 buildings with one and two floors. The social service institution accommodates 120 children of younger and older age groups. Classrooms, computer science, sewing and carpet weaving, dance and music rooms, and a workshop have been created in the building. The social service institution has been equipped with necessary furniture and equipment, and subject rooms have been equipped with visual aids.

    The facility includes recreation and medical rooms, a wardrobe, a library, a reading room, a dining room, an assembly hall, a gym and an outdoor sports field. A playground equipped with playground equipment has also been built.

    Redevelopment and landscaping works have been carried out in the courtyard of the social service institution.

