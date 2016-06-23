Demographic balance is broken in four districts of Baku city

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ 1094,4 thousand of Baku city population are men, 1,109,800 - women.

Report informs referring to the Baku City Statistical Office.

In Binagadi district are living 257.9 thousand registered citizens, 129.4 thousand of them are men, 128.5 thousand - women.

In Khazar district, male population also makes a majority. 81.8 thousand persons of 160.4 thousand of the population are men, 78.6 thousand - women. In Garadagh district, the ratio between males and females is 60,2 thousand against 58.3 thousand. In Pirallahi district 10.1 thousand men accounted for 9.8 thousand women.

In other areas the figures are as below: Yasamal district (118.2 thousand men, 125.4 thousand women), Surakhani district (104,5 thousand men, 107.8 thousand women), Khatai district (134.7 thousand men, 136 thousand women), Sabail district (48 thousand men, 52,1 thousand women), Nizami district (95.9 thousand men, 97.9 thousand women), Nasimi district (107.9 thousand men, 109.5 thousand women), Narimanov district (85.4 thousand men, 87.7 thousand women).

In Sabunchu district, the proportion of men and women is about the same (118.3 thousand men and 118.2 thousand women).