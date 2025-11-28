Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan must keep pace amid deep global competition, deputy speaker says

    Azerbaijan should not fall behind in the face of the complex and intense global competition unfolding worldwide, First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Ahmadov said at the Professions of the Future Summit, Report informs.

    According to Ahmadov, global developments are influencing the labor market both internationally and within Azerbaijan.

    "In general, labor relations are the main indicator of evolution. In the future, competition among countries will lead to the emergence of new economic power centers. This is also a message for Azerbaijani society," he noted.

    Ahmadov emphasized that Azerbaijan's strategy for preparing for the future is designed to keep pace with these changes.

    "The emergence of new technologies forms the development model of our era. Technological innovations are transforming labor itself, creating evolution within society. The nature of work is changing significantly. New technologies and new professions reflect social progress. We must not lag behind amid the difficult and profound global competition," he said.

    He added that the new era requires the development of a new social welfare model.

    "Education plays a central role here. Therefore, the education of young people must align with the professions of the future," Ahmadov stated.

    Əli Əhmədov: Dünyada baş verən çətin və dərin rəqabətdə geri qalmamalıyıq
    Али Ахмедов: Азербайджан не должен отставать в условиях глубокой конкуренции в мире

