Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Kamaladdin Heydarov will receive the citizens in Shirvan.

Report informs referring to the press service of the ministry, only the residents of Shirvan, Salyan, Neftchala and Bilasuvar regions and the internally displaced persons living in these regions can take part in the meeting.

During the meeting that will be held on August 28, the applications on the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will be reviewed.