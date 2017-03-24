Ukraine's Security Service does not intend to change decisions on Russian representative at Eurovision Song Contest

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Security Service of Ukraine will not review decision to ban representative of Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest-2017 Yulia Samoilova from entering the country.

Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, Adviser to the head of the security service of Ukraine Yury Tandit said to journalists.

"We said our word, we did what we had to do," he said.

Tandit also noted that the SBU intends to take all necessary measures to ensure security conditions during the Eurovision-2017.