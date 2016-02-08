Adele officially named the bestselling artist of 2015

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Adele, who broke records with her song Hello and latest album '25', was officially the biggest-selling artist of 2015, Report informs referring to the Guardian.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), said that the British singer was the top-selling musical act last year based on worldwide sales of recordings.

Adele achieved the feat for the full year even though she did not release 25 until 20 November and declined to put the album on streaming sites, a rare move at a time when such on-demand services are growing rapidly.

Adele’s third album which came more than four years after its predecessor –broke records for first-week sales in both the United States and Britain.

The first track 'Hello', an introspective ballad, was the first single to be downloaded more than one million times in the United States in one week.

IFPI chief executive Frances Moore, in a statement issued from Europe on Monday, called 25 the “runaway global sensation of 2015” and said Adele’s achievement was “simply phenomenal.”