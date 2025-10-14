Spiritual Values Week in Azerbaijan's Karabakh ends

Students traveled to the Aghdam, Barda, and Lachin districts on October 14 as part of the Spiritual Values Week, jointly organized by Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Karabakh University, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology (AIT), and the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values, Report informs.

The students visited the Alley of Martyrs in Aghdam.

Then, the project participants, who visited the Juma Mosque in Aghdam, learned about its desecration by Armenian forces during the occupation. Particular attention was paid to the importance of the reconstruction process and the large-scale construction work underway in the city. During the visit, AIT students recited verses from the Quran in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the freedom of the Azerbaijani lands.

As part of the trip, the students also took a tour of the Imarat complex in Aghdam. They toured the complex's mausoleums, visited the cemetery, museum, and the tombstone of Khurshidbanu Natavan.

The young people were also provided with information about the Imamzada shrine in the Barda district and its history.

The project participants also took a trip to the Lachin district.

From October 11 to 14, as part of the project, students had the opportunity to learn firsthand about the historical, religious, and spiritual heritage of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, as well as the construction and restoration work in the liberated territories.