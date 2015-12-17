Mubariz Gurbanli: Work of establishing religious communities in Nardaran is underway

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, work of establishing religious communities in Nardaran is underway

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Mubariz Gurbanli told reporters Thursday.

He noted that, if there is a mosque, also will be a religious community: "After creation of the religious communities in Nardaran mosques, Caucasian Muslims Office will appoint authorized representatives to perform religious rites. These representatives will be Imams and Akhunds of the mosques after their registration at the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations. Currently, work of establishing religious communities in Nardaran is underway."

M.Gurbanli said that, a religious community will be completely formed in the settlement at the beginning of 2016.