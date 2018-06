Baku. 3 December.REPORT.AZ/ Theologian, Imam-jamaat of the mosque "Meshedi Dadash" Haji Shahin Hasanli was appointed to Caucasian Muslims Office. Report informs, S.Hasanli was appointed as an authorized representative of CMO Chairman to Nasimi district.

In addition, theologian Mirjafar Ayyubzada was appointed to Fatwa Department of CMO.

The press service of CMO confirmed the fact to Report news agency.