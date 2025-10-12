Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Water crisis hits 27,000 villages across Iran

    12 October, 2025
    Water crisis hits 27,000 villages across Iran

    A water shortage is affecting residents in 27,000 villages across Iran, according to a senior government official, Iran"s Vice President for the Development of Rural and Deprived Areas, Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh told ISNA news agency.

    According to Report, he stated that in 11,000 of these villages, there are fewer than 20 households, while the remaining 16,000 villages are home to more than 20 households each.

    İranda 27 min kənddə su çatmır

