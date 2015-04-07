Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of Georgia's domestic debt increased and amounted to about 2.1 billion Georgian Lari (over 1 billion dollars), Report informs referring to the Georgian media.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Georgia, since the beginning of the year domestic government debt of the country increased by 196 million GEL.

Treasury debt securities of the total amount is 1.5 billion GEL (0.75 million dollars).

Other debt securities are about 568 million GEL (284 million dollars).