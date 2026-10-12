Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    President: Azerbaijan has always mobilized all its efforts for closer unity of the Turkic world

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 11:37
    President: Azerbaijan has always mobilized all its efforts for closer unity of the Turkic world

    "Azerbaijan has always mobilized all its efforts, particularly during its chairmanship of the OTS, to strengthen the organization institutionally, enhance its international standing, and foster closer unity within the Turkic world, our common family," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the participants of the 2nd Meeting of the Heads of Intellectual Property Institutions of the Organization of Turkic States member states, according to Report.

    Ilham Aliyev Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan Türk dünyasının sıx birləşməsi naminə bütün səylərini səfərbər edib
    Президент: Азербайджан всегда мобилизовывал свои усилия ради тесного сплочения тюркского мира
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