Valtonen: 'We welcome steps towards achieving peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan'

The OSCE chairperson-in-office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, has welcomed the steps taken to achieve peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, particularly the Washington agreements, Report informs.

The organization calls on the parties to sign a peace treaty and normalize relations to ensure a lasting peace.

"We warmly welcome the important steps taken toward achieving peace with Azerbaijan, in particular the August 8 agreement in Washington. I also welcome the joint appeal to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group," she said in Yerevan.

She expressed hope that this process would be completed by December 1.

At the same time, Valtonen stated that the OSCE is ready to continue cooperating with Armenia in areas of interest.

"It is crucial to strengthen the current peace process and ensure the sustainability of the promising steps already taken," she noted.