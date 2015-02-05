US State Secretary visits Georgia

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Georgia in the near future.

Report informs referring to "ITAR-TASS", Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Tamar Berucasvili said at the press conference on the result of her visit to US.

According to her, a plenary session for the issues on realizing the Charter of strategic cooperation between Georgia and US will be held in the near future.

Though the minister did not tell the date of the event, she said that John Kerry will participate in the session.

This document was signed in Washington in January of 2009. The Charter covers the security, defense, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.