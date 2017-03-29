 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ukraine strengthens protection of all embassies and consulates

    Corresponding order was issued by the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Protection of all foreign diplomatic missions has been strengthened in Ukraine.

    Report informs citing the press service of the President of Ukraine, the corresponding order was issued by the President Petro Poroshenko.

    "To prevent possible provocations, the president instructed to strengthen the protection of foreign diplomatic and consular institutions in Ukraine", presidential press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko has said.

    Notably, Consulate General of Poland in Ukraine’s city of Lutsk was fired from a grenade launcher this night. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned this attack, regarding it as a purposeful provocation.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi