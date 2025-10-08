Ukraine, Russia see deaths, injuries as result of mutual attacks

Ukraine and Russia have announced new mutual strikes that led to casualties and injuries on both sides, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

Two people were killed and one was injured in Russian strikes in the Kherson region.

Russian forces also attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities overnight. According to authorities in Chernihiv, the shelling damaged an energy facility, leaving much of the region without power.

Five people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A total of 29 drones were shot down in the region.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 53 Ukrainian drones overnight. Temporary flight restrictions have been imposed at airports in Nizhny Novgorod, Stavropol, Volgograd, and Tambov.

According to Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, three people were killed and one injured as a result of Ukrainian strikes.

In addition, the building of the sports and fitness center was damaged, and according to the governor, there may be people under the rubble.