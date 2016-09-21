 Top
    UK Foreign Secretary: Too early to normalise diplomatic ties with Russia

    It is right that both countries continue to discuss important global issues, B. Johnson said

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ It is ‘too early to normalise diplomatic relations’ between Russia and Great Britain. 

    Report informs referring to the TASS, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly.

    The Foreign Secretary was clear that while ongoing disagreements mean it is too early to normalise diplomatic relations, it is right that both countries continue to discuss important global issues", the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office quoted B. Johnson. 

    The two diplomats focused in particular on the situation in Syria and Ukraine.

    Notably, it was "heir first face-to-face meeting since Boris Johnson was appointed as Foreign Secretary in July 2016.

