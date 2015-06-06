TURKPA international observers to monitor elections in Turkey

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ An observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic speaking countries comprised of the parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will observe parliamentary elections to be held in Turkey on Sunday.

The mission led by Nizami Jafarov, member of the Milli Majlis, is expected to hold meetings with Sadi Güven, head of the High Election Board, Zuhtu Arslan, Chairman of the Constitutional Court and Naci Koru, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey.

On election day, TURKPA observers will visit several polling stations in Ankara to monitor the voting process and election environment on the ground. A press conference of the observers on the mission's assessment of parliamentary elections in Turkey is scheduled for Monday.