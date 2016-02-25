Turkmenistan became a full member of International Atomic Energy Agency

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 24, 2016, the United States of America, who are the depository of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) deposited the instrument of acceptance by Turkmenistan the Statute of the Agency.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry. This fact means that, starting from February 16, 2016, Turkmenistan became a full member of this international organization.

It should be noted that earlier, in September 2015, the 59th session of the IAEA General Conference adopted by unanimous decision a resolution on the admission of Turkmenistan in the international organization.