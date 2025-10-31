Türkiye's deputy youth minister visits Azerbaijan
31 October, 2025
- 19:50
Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Türkiye Enes Eminoglu is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
As Report informs, Eminoglu will participate in the Eurasia Young Business Forum (EYBF2025) on Saturday, which will be held in Baku organized by Genç MÜSİAD (Young Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association).
