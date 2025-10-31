Türkiye's deputy youth minister visits Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Türkiye Enes Eminoglu is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

    As Report informs, Eminoglu will participate in the Eurasia Young Business Forum (EYBF2025) on Saturday, which will be held in Baku organized by Genç MÜSİAD (Young Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association).

    EYBF2025
    Türkiyəli nazir müavini Azərbaycanda səfərdədir
    Замминистра Турции находится с визитом в Азербайджане

