    Turkish soldiers retaliate after attacks to Gaziantep from Syria

    Turkish soldiers return fire after being fired on from ISIS-controlled territory of Syria while clearing mines in the province

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS terrorists opened fire on Turkish soldiers as they carried out detection and minesweeping in Karkamış town of the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, Report informs referring tp the Turkish media.

    Meanwhile, two mortars hit the town, one of which fell near the municipality building while the other fell near the gendarmerie station.

    There were no reports of casualties. Security measures were ramped up and Karkamış town was temporarily evacuated.

    Citizens were warned not to get close to the border region.

    ISIS attempts of attack was followed by the reprisal of the Turkish troops.


