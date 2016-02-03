Turkish soldiers retaliate after attacks to Gaziantep from Syria

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS terrorists opened fire on Turkish soldiers as they carried out detection and minesweeping in Karkamış town of the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, Report informs referring tp the Turkish media.

Meanwhile, two mortars hit the town, one of which fell near the municipality building while the other fell near the gendarmerie station.

There were no reports of casualties. Security measures were ramped up and Karkamış town was temporarily evacuated.