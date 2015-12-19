Turkish President May Visit Saudi Arabia in Late December

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia on December 29, where he will meet with Saudi King Salman, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

"The visit will take place in a sensitive time for the region, especially in light of the events in Syria, Iraq, Yemen. The leaders of Turkey and Saudi Arabia will discuss these issues and bilateral cooperation in these areas," the source said, as quoted by the Al-Hayat newspaper.

Besides Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the alliance includes Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Benin, Chad, Togo, Tunisia, Djibouti, Senegal, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Somalia, Guinea, the Palestinian National Authority, the Union of the Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire, Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt, Libya, Maldives, Morocco, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria and Yemen.