Turkish military border conflict kills officer, wounds five soldiers in Turkey's southern Kilis province

Baku, 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) fired shots from across the border in Syria which struck and killed an officer and wounded five soldiers in Turkey's southern Kilis province on Thursday.

Local sources reported that Turkish soldiers and militants of ISIS were in an armed conflict at the Çobanbey town located across from the Elbeyli village connected to the Kilis province. The conflict started at around 16.00 and ended at around 19.40 , according to local sources. The Turkish units on the border were then said to have withdrawn to the security zone.

It has been reported that first Turkish tanks took gunfire as light weapons were used in response to the attack. The Ayyaşe Turkmen village, which is located close to the border has been completely evacuated to nearby villages.

Turkey retaliated immediately with 4 tanks within rules of engagement, hit opposing ISIS posts, Turkey's Office of Public Diplomacy said in a statement.