​Turkish General Staff: Russian jet violated border 10 times in 5 minutes - VIDEO

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 24, at 09:20 (Turkish time) an unknown plane jet violated the Turkish airspace 10 times in five minutes in Yayladagi in Hatay province.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the Turkish Armed Forces made "we did not violate the Russian border" statement in response.

An image which depicts the Russian fighter jet violating the Turkish border was spread.

Kremlin spokesman said that the jet was in Syrian airspace ahead of the crash, as previously stated by Russia’s Defense Ministry, and called for patience until the exact reason for the incident was established.

“It would be wrong to make some kind of assumptions right now, to make any statements until we have the complete picture. Therefore, we just have to be patient. This is a very serious incident, but again, it is impossible to say anything without complete information,” he added.

Ankara said that Turkish fighter jets had shot down a Russian-made warplane near the Syrian border on November 24 after repeatedly warning it over air space violations. The Russian Defense Ministry said it could prove its plane had not strayed into Turkish airspace.