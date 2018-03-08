 Top
    Turkish FM: Afrin operation might be completed by May

    Çavuşoğlu: We can carry out operation against PKK in Iraq

    Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Operation in Afrin region will end by May."

    Report informs referring to daily Sabah newspaper, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters in Vienna.

    "Turkey can carry out a cross-border military operation against PKK in northern Iraq jointly with Baghdad. Border operations may begin after elections in Iraq. The Operation Olive Branch will be completed by May", he said.

    Notably, the Operation Olive Branch was launched on January 20.

    The parliamentary elections in Iraq will be held on May 12.

