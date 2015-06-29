Turkish court orders arrest of 2 suspected Daesh members

Bakı. 29 İyun. REPORT.AZ/ An Ankara penal court has ordered the arrest of two people suspected of having links with Daesh on Monday.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Identified only as Abdulkadir I. and Deniz D. the defendants are charged with “being a member of a terrorist organization".

Deniz D. refuted accusations that he was a member of the terrorist organization.

“I travelled into Syria to distribute humanitarian aid. I am not a member of any terrorist organization,” Deniz D. said during his testimony Monday at the court.

It is not known when these suspects were first taken into custody. But an Istanbul-based operation took place last Friday in different parts of the province, local media reported. An undisclosed number of people suspected to have links with Daesh, were apprehended in the police operation, local media reported.

These police operations also coincided with rumored potential military operations into Syria by Turkish armed forces against Daesh.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Sunday evening that Turkey was ready to respond to "any contingency" in terms of its border security along the frontiers with Syria and Iraq.

Many Turkish dailies claimed Ankara was mulling the creation of a buffer zone inside Syria to contain the Daesh threat.

A National Security Council meeting, which would mainly focus on a possible operation into Syria, is being held on Monday, said numerous Turkish dailies.