​Turkish businessman in Russia to give his one-day earnings to family of dead pilot

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish citizen Sefa Buzgan, who runs his business in Russia intends to pass his one-day earnings to the family of the deceased pilot, who was in a Russian warplane, which was downed by the Turkish Armed Forces.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Sefa Buzgan has 4 restaurants in Russia. He said he intended to pass his 2 December's earnings from his restaurants to the family of the deceased pilot, Oleg Peshkov, who was in the cabin of combat aircraft Su-24, which was shot down on November 24 by the Turkish Armed Forces due to violation of air borders of Turkey: "Although they do not need this money, we decided to help the family."