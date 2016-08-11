Turkish authorities revoked licenses of more than 27 thousand employees in education sector

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ More than 27 thousand teachers and employees of educational institutions in Turkey have lost their work permits in connection with the investigation into the coup attempt, Report informs citing the Tass Minister of National Education of Turkey Ismet Yilmaz said.

" Licenses of 27 424 educators revoked. But none of the students will be affected because of these events relating to FETO. All of them will be placed in public schools outside the quota system ", - he said. The Minister noted that 138,000 people studied in schools closed across Turkey after the coup attempt.

Yilmaz said that the ministry will consider the recruitment of additional teachers, as well as "will employ 514 teachers from among the Syrians" who came to Turkey as refugees.