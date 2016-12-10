 Top
    Turkish air strikes killed 19 PKK terrorists in Iraq

    Turkish jets carried out air strikes against 5 targets of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorists

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish jets carried out air strikes against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorists in the Gara region of northern Iraq on Friday and killed 19 militants, Turkish military sources said.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish NTV channel

    The warplanes took off from an air base in Diyarbakir in response to threats that the PKK terrorists were preparing an attack on military units at the border.

