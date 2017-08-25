Turkey makes new state of emergency decisions, MIT now subordinates to president

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has been subordinated to the president of the country.

Report informs citing Anadolu, Resmi Gazete says.

According to law adopted in the state of emergency, MIT Coordination Board, which led by MIT chief, will be chaired by the president.

The document states that all information about the Turkish Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense will be collected, analyzed by MIT and sent to the relevant authorities.

According to decision, 120 scientists were dismissed from Turkish higher education institutions, 19 employees from Defense Ministry, one from Headquarters of the Armed Forces, 106 from the Land Forces Command, 40 from the Air Force Command and 59 Air Force Commanders.

Notably, until now, being a member of the Cabinet of Ministers, appointment of MIT chief was ratified in the parliament.