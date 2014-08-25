​Turkey has sent an invitation to Armenia to participate in the inauguration ceremony of newly-elected President

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia has been invited to the inauguration of newly-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 28.

Report informs citing Regnum, this was announced by the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who participated in the All-Armenian Youth Educational Forum "Together 2014".

In his words, the Armenian side is likely to take part in the ceremony at the level of Foreign Ministers. According to Sargsyan, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian will also ask whether the new Turkish president to visit the memorial to the victims of the "Armenian genocide" next year.