Turkey compensates for trade losses at expense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will sign individual trade agreements with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media,a relevant "road map" prepared by Ministry of Economy.

According to the media reports, the Ministry plans to compensate for losses from trade with Russia by increasing the volume of trade with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, based on the memorandum of preferential and free trade.

This memorandum will enter into force on January 1, 2017.

According to the information, memorandum of preferential and free trade creates benefits in the form of reduction of customs duties, increase investment in agriculture and other areas.