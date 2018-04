Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara prosecutor's office has decided to arrest 50 former, 59 current employees of the Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology of Turkey.

Report informs citing Anadolu, relevant operation was held in 20 provinces of Turkey, including Ankara.

According to reports, they are suspected of using the software "ByLock" of the Fethullahçı Terror Organization (FETÖ).