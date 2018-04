Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Gunfight took place at goldmine in Armenia.

Report informs, referring to Armenian press, one security officer wounded in armed encounter at night time.

According to information, 31-year-old man, attempting to intrude the territory of goldmine, opened fire to security guards who were trying to stop him.

Police detained 31-year-old offender who reside in Vardenis district.

Security forces started investigation.