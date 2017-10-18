Terms of Turkey-United States visa facilitation agreement announced

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Terms of the visa facilitation agreement between Turkey and the United States (US) were announced.

Report informs citing the Haber7, terms are as follows: The contact with the employee of US Consulate General in Istanbul Metin Topuz, evidences about Metin Topuz and Mete C. should be provided, Information about the investigation of those who work in US diplomatic missions should be provided to Washington, facts whether contacts are at US request or not should be learned.

Turkish side responded to the conditions of the United States: "We do not accept the preconditions. Negotiations with the United States began without preconditions”.

Notably, a visa crisis will be discussed between the representatives of the US State Department and the Turkish delegation, October 18.

A delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary Jonathan Cohen has arrived in Turkey on Monday for a two-day visit.

American diplomats are expected to discuss the visa crisis between Turkish officials and Washington and Ankara.

For the resolution of the current crisis it was proposed to create a commission consisting of representatives of the two countries.

Notably, employee of US Consulate General in Istanbul Metin Topuz was arrested on suspicion of links with Fethullahist Gülen Organization (FETÖ). He is accused of violating the constitution of Turkey and criminal cases opened against him with articles of coup attempt and spying activity. In response, Ankara officially restricted the visa issuance to US citizens. M. Topuz, who was the cause of the diplomatic crisis between the two countries, his wife and daughter were released yesterday.