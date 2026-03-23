Armenia's new Constitution is fully legally ready, and work on its political content is currently underway, Armenian Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan said at a briefing for journalists in the National Assembly, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

She stated that work on the document will continue jointly with the Constitutional Reform Council, taking into account public discussions.

"Since the process is not static, it won't be like this: the text is published and that's it. We will publish the text or provisions to engage public sentiment and provide an opportunity for reflection. In other words, we will collect opinions, make amendments, and these will also be discussed with the Council," she said.

Commenting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that the new Constitution should not contain references to the Declaration of Independence, the minister emphasized that this is a political position, and those involved in the reform have the right to express their own opinions.

According to her, the prime minister expresses his opinion on what he considers right, and members of the Constitutional Reform Council also have the right to express their own position.