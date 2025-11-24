Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Speaker: Georgia supports efforts for lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Georgia supports efforts to achieve lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili stated at the 66th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), Report informs.

    In his remarks, Papuashvili emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, dialogue, and commitment to sustainable development.

    The speaker pointed out that recent years have been difficult for Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), particularly due to Russia's war in Ukraine and geopolitical changes in the Black Sea region, which have affected the organization's activities.

    Highlighting the strategic, economic, and security significance of the region, he stressed that long‑term peace is the foundation of prosperity and development.

    Papuashvili further underlined Georgia's support for ongoing efforts toward a lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and welcomed steps taken toward normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye:

    "We are ready to use the power of parliamentary diplomacy to distinguish our region through cooperation and opportunities."

    Şalva Papuaşvili: Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında davamlı sülh səylərini dəstəkləyirik
    Шалва Папуашвили: Тбилиси поддерживает шаги для прочного мира между Баку и Ереваном

