Social situation of ethnic Turkmens in Afghanistan aggravates

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the floods in northern Afghanistan, the local Turkmen population in the Cakir and Arrikbatirlar villages have been deprived of living space and products.

Residents of those villages settled along the Amu-Darya River, near the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan border.Their social status worsened as a result of natural disaster, so they need help.

Notably, ethnic Turkmen in abroad mostly live in Afghanistan after Iran. They settled in the north-west of Afghanistan along the border with Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan and were surrounded by a large number of Afghan Uzbeks.Their exact number in Afghanistan is unknown.