Sergei Lavrov named main foreign policy topics in 2017

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 15 January.REPORT.AZ/ During a press conference on the results of 2017,Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has named the main foreign policy topics of last year, Report informs.

First of all, the head of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) pointed to Syria.

Sergei Lavrov said in terms of development of foreign policy, the past year, “was not simple, multiple spots of tension preserved in different region of the world.”

The minister mentioned the issue of the Middle East, Libya, Yemen, Palestinian-Israel settlement, which “reached a deep impasse.”

He added that today the devaluation of international law and reduction the role of multilateral institutions is being observed.

"We observe also a growing number of states rely on furthering their military build-up, under the current circumstances, they see it almost the only guarantee to preserve their sovereignty,” he said.

He added that US and its allies “seek to deal only based on diktat and ultimatums, thereby don’t want to accept the realities of multi-polar world.