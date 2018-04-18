Sandstorm sweeps though Iranian Yazd city

© Reuters

Baku. 18 April. REPROT.AZ/ A sandstorm swept through Yazd, Iran. Report informs referring to Presstv, local residents publish photos and videos of the storm in social networks.

The sky is completely covered with dust since April 16. Hurricane carries dust around the city, the storm had a wind speed up to 102 kilometers per hour.

Notably, earlier sandstorm led to death of one person in Egypt. Due to the severe weather shipping has stopped in the sections of the Nile river.