    ​Saakashvili returned a part of his wardrobe to the Georgian Government

    Ex-president gave back suits and a cashmere coat

    Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ A part of the wardrobe of ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili was sent to the administration of the Georgian government.

    Report informs citing "Georgia-online", in the parcel there were suits and a coat that Saakashvili acquired by state money.

    Earlier, Saakashvili was accused on several counts, including embezzlement of budget funds. So, it was noted that the ex-president and his wife had been having cosmetic procedures using state money.

